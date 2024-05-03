Did AVENGED SEVENFOLD's VR Concert Highlight How Close Audiences Can Get to Performers?

Virtual Reality (VR) concerts are now more mainstream than ever, and some of the world's biggest artists, bands, and musicians have performed some unforgettable concerts using VR over the past few years.

On this page, we will be taking a closer look at how Avenged Sevenfold's VR concert in early April 2024 shows how up close and personal fans can get to the performers, albeit in the digital rather than physical realm.

What are VR concerts?

VR concerts, which some refer to as virtual reality concerts, are essentially live-streamed or pre-recorded musical concerts and events that can be accessed in the digital realm across the internet using one of several wearable VR headsets.

Some of the most popular VR headsets people use to access VR concerts today include:

● Meta Quest 2

● Meta Quest 3

● Apple Vision Pro

● PICO 4

● Meta Quest Pro

● PSVR2

Honourable mentions

Other reliable devices and excellent value-for-money VR bundles that can also be used to access today's biggest upcoming VR concerts include the Accessoire TV Razer OSVR HDK V2.0 Bundle, the Samsung Gear VR, and the HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR system.

That's not forgetting the MERGE VR Goggles, the Samsung HMD Odyssey Headset, the Google Daydream View (2nd Generation), the Lenovo Explorer Bundle, and the Acer AH100 Dedicated Head Mounted Display 350 G Black device.

What was so special about the AmazeVR concert?

The recent VR concert by Avenged Sevenfold, called AmazeVR, used several new and unique camera angles positioned up close and personal to the band, bringing viewers closer to the performers than at any other VR concert. Fans got to listen to several iconic tracks from Avenged Sevenfold, such as Hail to the King, (D)eath, Life is But a Dream, Mattel, and Nightmare.

It was a huge success and offered viewers a more immersive and thrilling VR concert experience. Fans have already been pleading with the band to perform even more of their most popular titles or their entire discography in more VR concerts over the next year or two.

Only time will tell, but it looks as though the band is already keen to do more similar events based on the overwhelming success of this one. This means fans shouldn't have to wait too long to get closer to their favourite band in a totally unique way.

What other famous bands have performed VR concerts?

Numerous singers, solo artists, musicians, and bands, such as Ariana Grande, Pussy Riot, Kiss, Travis Scott, and KoRn, have also performed VR concerts in various games and metaverses. This includes Fortnite, Adventure Quest 3D, Minecraft, Wave, and Roblox, to name a few.

Some other well-known performers to use VR include Lil Nas X, Fever 333, Citizen, 21 Pilots, Justin Bieber, Nothing Nowhere, Denzel Curry, Charli XCX, Marshmello, IDLES, 24kGoldn, Megan Thee Stallion, Royal Blood, and Lizzo.

Unlike real-world concerts that are limited to the number of tickets they can sell because of a stadium or arena's capacity, there is no limit to how many people can attend a VR concert in the digital realm.

Are there any upcoming VR concerts in 2024?

If you enjoyed the latest Avenged Sevenfold VR concert and want more similar events in 2024, there are some hot upcoming VR concerts you may want to attend using your wearable VR headset. These events will feature performers such as Deadmau5, Doja Cat, Evanescence, Slash, and ABBA, plus many others.

Some of these concerts are free for Meta Quest headset owners to attend, but others require a small fee, which varies depending on the event.

The other thing to note is that some VR concerts and live events may have an age restriction, so always check you are old enough before attempting to purchase tickets.