Did QUEEN Push The Envelope Too Far With These 70s Classics?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"Today, we’re getting into a little bit of trouble. Or at least our featured band is. As some of the most iconic rockers in history, Queen including Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor were no strangers to controversy. Frontman Freddie Mercury in particular lived to push the envelope. But did today’s two featured tracks take things too far? 'Fat Bottomed Girls' and 'Bicycle Race' definitely pushed the envelope. The first, 'Fat Bottomed Girls', zeroed in on one particular part of the female anatomy and was hit with accusations of sexism. And the other, 'Bicycle Race', while lyrically less provocative, stirred up plenty of backlash when it was promoted via a buck-naked racing event. The guys defended themselves saying it was all just in good fun. But what do you think? Was it good fun or done in bad taste? The story of a classic double-sided hit is coming up, next on Professor Of Rock."