DIGELSOMINA - "Entombed By Choice" Featuring Former CANDLEMASS / SOLITUDE AETURNUS Vocalist ROBERT LOWE Streaming

Doom metal legend Robert Lowe, formerly of Solitude Aeturnus and Candlemass and currently of Grief Collector, has booked studio time to finish up vocals for the debut DiGelsomina album, entitled Sic Itur Ad Astra.

Lowe's collaboration with former Lyraka composer-guitarist Andy DiGelsomina began with the song "Entombed By Choice", for which critically acclaimed author Martin Popoff had these glowing words:

'The only thespian tongue-in-cheek US grade-A doom as good as DiGelsomina is Bronx Casket Co., but Andy goes further, offering the bonus of a progressive rock and classic rock spin and depth of knowledge. Listen to ‘Entombed by Choice,’ and feel the pulsations of your brain leaking out onto the dresser—this happens through an agitated but planned speeding up and slowing down halfway through, in conjunction with the earthy and earth-toned guitar solo from ADG, merely a set-up for the liquid weirdness to come at the 4:00 point. The man is a wizard, a true star, and when he’s joined by the legend of sledge, Robert Lowe, metal domination can’t be thwarted, especially given these visceral tones, not to mention the psyche-destroying decisions made along the way of this seven-minute opus of optimism crushed."

Andy DiGelsomina comments: 'It is a great honour to have Robert Lowe aboard this doom-encrusted vessel, as I consider him the modern-day Ronnie Dio and one of the elite metal vocalists in the world. The album itself is due to drop by the holidays 2021. Thanks from the bottom of my heart to all of my supporters, whom I consider friends. I dedicate this album to my adored wife and life partner, Cheryl DiGelsomina, without whom none of this would have been inspired. I worship you, my Metal Goddess."

