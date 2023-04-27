DiGELSOMINA Feat. Former CANDLEMASS / SOLITUDE AETURNUS Vocalist ROBERT LOWE Set Release Date For Debut Album

US-based doom metal act, DiGelsomina, have announced that their full-length album, Sic Itur Ad Astra, will be released on June 2.

Sic Itur Ad Astra is the debut album by the band, born from the collaboration between former Lyraka composer/lead guitarist Andy DiGelsomina and Robert Lowe (formerly of Candlemass and Solitude Aeturnus). The album will be available as CD, streaming, and digital download. Stream the opening track, “Mahanaim”, below.

Sic Itur Ad Astra” is a journey made of 7 tracks for approximately 44 minutes of playing time. The sound is mainly influenced from Black Sabbath (the Osbourne and Ronnie Dio years), Dio's stint with Ritchie Blackmore, Deep Purple, the Saint Vitus debut LP, Robert's work with Solitude Aeturnus, and to a lesser degree Candlemass. However, the imprint of some songs reminds of Control Denied’s “The Fragile Art of Existence”, both for the riffs section and the 90s-oriented production. DiGelsomina aims to offer an evocative and well-written album, deliberately remaining distant from the formal perfection dictated by modern record production canons.

Lyrically, “Sic Itur Ad Astra” is an allegorical fantasy about the Warrior Angel (origin: the land of Mahanaim) who is fighting avatars of the Lovecraft character Nyarlathotep. The story originates well over a million years ago, when the Warrior Angel and Heavenly Host stop a powerful dragon (a common avatar of Nyarlathotep), reducing him to a crawling serpent on the earth, where he nevertheless ends up ruling. Upon discovering the mystical trapezohedron and becoming aware of her nemesis' subjugation of Terra, the Warrior Angel is taken upon an Epic journey, believing she is being led by God to the whereabouts of her enemy. Nyarlathotep ultimately ensorcells her, leaving her trapped in the deltohedron and temporarily unable to continue the battle. This sets the stage for the next album and the appearance of her holistic companion, the Conqueror.

Sic Itur Ad Astra tracklisting

"Mahanaim"

"Harbinger Of Doom"

"Otherworldly"

"Winternacht"

"Shadows And Mirrors"

"Entombed By Choice"

"Stygian Winds"

"Mahanaim":

Music composed and arranged by Andy DiGelsomina. Produced, engineered, rhythm guitar, and general musical co-conspiring by Andre Maquera (West Street Digital). DiGelsomina’s photos by Cheryl DiGelsomina and Justin Walker, Lowe’s photo by Galen Johnson. Artwork by Michael Calandra.

DiGelsomina are:

Andy DiGelsomina: Lead Guitar, Orchestration

Robert Lowe: Vocals

Andre Maquera (West Street Digital): Rhythm Guitar

Thom Carvey: Bass

Gary Spaulding: Percussion