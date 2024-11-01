Digital Detox: Why More People Are Taking Breaks from Social Media in 2024?

Social media (SM) has become one of the most effective and widespread communication tools in the modern world. However, with the increasing dependence on the online world, many people have begun to realize that social media use is negatively affecting their lives. For the same reason, in 2024, the term “digital detox” has become more popular than ever. So, why do people feel the need to stay away from Instagram, X, or Facebook, and what are the reasons behind this trend? We will answer these questions below, and if you want to have fun during your detox time, we recommend that you visit the Bruce Bet site.

Stress and Anxiety Brought by Social Media

SM platforms can cause increased anxiety and stress, especially among young people. Many people constantly follow the lives of others on online platforms and tend to make comparisons. This can lead to individuals feeling dissatisfied with their own lives and feeling worthless. In addition, the need for constant interaction on SM and "notification addiction" can negatively affect people's mental health.

In 2024, psychologists and therapists have more clearly revealed the negative effects of social media on mental health. Numerous studies are showing that SM use increases rates of depression and anxiety, especially among young people. For this reason, people prefer to stay away from it to protect their mental health.