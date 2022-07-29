DIMMU BORGIR Announce Remixed & Remastered Edition Of Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia Album; "Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny" Single Streaming

One of Norway’s most creative black metal bands, Dimmu Borgir, released the groundbreaking Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia album in 2001. The band celebrates this seminal album by releasing a brand-new sonic experience.

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny" has been remixed and remastered using modern methods, to create an altogether more improved listening experience with contemporary production quality. Stream the single here, and below.

Out on October 28, Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (Remixed & Remastered) will be available as a 3LP Box, CD Digipak and digital. Dust Of Cold Memories includes extensive bonus material, which includes the pre-production of Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia and instrumental rehearsals.

Pre-order Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (Remixed & Remastered) here.

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny":