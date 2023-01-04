DIMMU BORGIR Drummer DARIUSZ "DARAY" BRZOZOWSKI Shares Drumcam Footage Of "Gateways" Performance At Tons Of Rock 2022

Dimmu Borgir drummer Dariusz "Daray" Brzozowski has shared a new drumcam video of the band's song, "Gateways", performed at Tons Of Rock 2022 in Oslo, Norway. Check it out below.

Dimmu Borgir released the groundbreaking Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia in 2001. Dimmu Borgir celebrated this seminal album by releasing a brand-new sonic experience, which is released in October 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records. Order and listen to Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (Remixed & Remastered) here.

Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (Remixed & Remastered) is available as a 3 LP Box, CD Digipak and digital. Dust Of Cold Memories includes extensive bonus material, which includes the pre-production of Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia and instrumental rehearsals.

- 3LP Box

* Black

* Red

* Gold (Sold Out)

- CD Digipak

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Fear And Wonder" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Kings Of The Carnival Creation" (Remixed & Remastered)

Side B

"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Puritania" (Remixed & Remastered)

Side C

"IndoctriNation" (Remixed & Remastered)

"The Maelstrom Mephisto" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Absolute Sole Right" (Remixed & Remastered)

Side D

"Sympozium" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Perfection Or Vanity" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Burn In Hell" (Remixed & Remastered)

"Devil's Path" (Remixed & Remastered)

Side E

"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy"

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"

"IndoctriNation"

"Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature"

"Absolute Sole Right"

Side F

"Fear And Wonder"

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"

"Kings Of The Carnival Creation"

"Puritania"

"The Maelstrom Mephisto"

"Sympozium"

"Hybrid Stigmata - The Apostasy":

"Puritania":

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny":