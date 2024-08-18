DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist GALDER - "After Almost 25 Years... I Have Decided To Leave The Band"

A day after Dimmu Borgir headlined the main stage at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, The Netherlands on August 17, 2024, lead guitarist Galder (real name Thomas Rune Anderson) announced his departure from the band by issuing the following statement on social media:

Between 1994 and 2009, Galder's other band, Old Man's Child, released one EP and seven studio albums.

Galder, who is currently 47 years old, joined Dimmu Borgir in 2000.

The setlist for Dimmu Borgir's final concert with Galder, at Dynamo Metal Fest 2024, was as follows:

"Raabjørn Speiler Draugheimens Skodde"

"Spellbound (By The Devil)"

"The Insight And The Catharsis"

"Stormblåst"

"The Chosen Legacy"

"Council Of Wolves And Snakes"

"Dimmu Borgir"

"Fear And Wonder"

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"

"Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse"

"Mourning Palace"

Fan-filmed video can be seen below: