DIMMU BORGIR To Release Inspiratio Profanus Covers Album In December; Hear Their Take On VENOM's "Black Metal" Now

After their last two successful albums Abrahadabra and Eonian, Dimmu Borgir herald their 30-year legacy by releasing, together for the first time, a collection of their cover songs. The album, Inspiratio Profanus, is being announced with the release of the thunderous first single, "Black Metal" by the extreme metal pioneers, Venom. Inspiratio Profanus will be released on December 8 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Silenoz comments about the album Inspiratio Profanus: "We’re pleased to announce the Inspiratio Profanus release! We thought it was about time to finally compile the cover songs we’ve done over the years and give these renditions an updated mastering, all in one package, highlighting some of our many influences!"

Silenoz states about the first song, "Black Metal": "'Black Metal', the track, and its origin, features something really primeval, raw and unhinged. There is lawlessness and danger connected to it. We did our best to capture the spirit of the ancient gods’ rock ’n roll 24 years later. Did we do it justice? I think so."

"Black Metal" is available for streaming below, and here, where you can also pre-order the album.

Inspiratio Profanus tracklisting:

"Black Metal" (Venom)

"Satan My Master" (Bathory)

"Dead Men Don't Rape" (G.G.F.H.)

"Nocturnal Fear" (Celtic Frost)

"Burn In Hell" (Twisted Sister)

"Perfect Strangers" (Deep Purple)

"Metal Heart" (Accept)

"Nocturnal Fear (Celtically Processed)" (Celtic Frost)

"Black Metal":