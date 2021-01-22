DINO CAZARES' Vehicle Struck By Bullet; FEAR FACTORY Guitarist Gives Police Names Of Three Enemies

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares took to social media to reveal that his vehicle was struck by a bullet yesterday.

Says Cazares: "Bullet hole in my windshield today, Los Angles Police Department asked me if I have any enemy’s I said “yes” and named 3 people. Let’s see where this investigation goes. LAPD said it looks like a 45 caliber, it’s a big bullet."

After several Twitter comments with questions about the situation, Dino added: "I said it a thousand times already it hit the frame bar that holds the dash and the windshield the bar stopped the bullet from going through the windshield. LAPD said It was shot from half a block away."

