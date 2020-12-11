DIO - Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City, Holy Diver Live Announced As First Two Releases In Live Album Reissue Series; "Holy Diver" Live Video Streaming

Niji Entertainment and BMG announce the first two albums in the Dio Live Album Reissue Series with Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City and Holy Diver Live on February 12. Fans can get an early listen with two tracks launched today, a never before released, live version of “Lord Of The Last Day” and a live version of the classic “Holy Diver”. Watch a video for “Holy Diver” below.

Wendy Dio says, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete Dio catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."

Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City:

- Reissue of DIO’s long out of print 2005 live release

- Newly remastered & newly created cover art

- Limited edtion vinyl version includes lenticular 3D album sized art piece along with 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold

- Also Available in 2CD Deluxe Mediabook and 3LP 180g Black Vinyl / Triple Gatefold Standard Edition / Remastered Digital Version

- Features the complete live show experience as if you were there, including never before released version of “Lord Of The Last Day” and an amazing Simon Wright drum solo not on the original release!

- Both 3LP Vinyl Versions feature special mini 4 track bonus from the 1996-2004 studio albums featuring “This Is Your Life” (from Angry Machines), “Fever Dreams” (from Magica), “Push” (from Killing The Dragon), & “The Eyes” (from Master Of The Moon)

Lineup:

Vocals: Ronnie James Dio

Guitar: Doug Aldrich

Bass: Jimmy Bain

Drums: Simon Wright

Keyboards: Scott Warren

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Killing The Dragon"

"Egypt (The Chains Are On)"

"Push"

Side B

Drum Solo – Simon Wright

"Stand Up And Shout"

"Rock and Roll"

"Don’t Talk To Strangers"

Side C

"Man On The Silver Mountain"

Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich

"Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll"

"Lord Of The Last Day"

Side D

"Fever Dreams"

"Holy Diver"

"Heaven And Hell"

Side E

"The Last In Line"

"Rainbow In The Dark"

"We Rock"

Side F – Bonus – Best of studio albums 1996-2004 (On LP Configurations ONLY)

"This Is Your Life" – from Angry Machines

"Fever Dreams" – from Magica

"Push" – from Killing The Dragon

"The Eyes" – from Master Of The Moon

Pre-order here.

Holy Diver: Live:

- Reissue of DIO’s long out of print 2008 live release

- Newly remastered & newly created cover art

- Limited edtion vinyl version includes lenticular 3D album sized art piece along with 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold

- Also Available in 2CD Deluxe Mediabook and 3LP 180g Black Vinyl / Triple Gatefold Standard Edition / Remastered Digital Version

- Features the legendary DIO album HOLY DIVER performed live in its entirety plus DIO classics from across his career including Black Sabbath and Rainbow!

- Recorded Live at the London Astoria

Lineup:

Vocals: Ronnie James Dio

Guitar: Doug Aldrich

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Simon Wright

Keyboards: Scott Warren

Tracklisting:

Side A

Intro

"Stand Up And Shout"

"Holy Diver"

"Gypsy"

Drum Solo – Simon Wright

Side B

"Caught In The Middle"

"Don’t Talk To Strangers"

"Straight Through The Heart"

"Invisible"

Side C

"Rainbow In The Dark"

"Shame On The Night"

Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich

"Holy Diver" (Reprise)

Side D

"Tarot Woman"

"Sign Of The Southern Cross"

"One Night In The City"

Side E

"Gates Of Babylon"

"Heaven And Hell"

Side F

"Man On The Silver Mountain"

"Catch The Rainbow"

"Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll"

"Call For Encore"

"We Rock"

Pre-order here.