DIO - The Recording Of Holy Diver Examined On Professor Of Rock's "Revelations"; VINNY & CARMINE APPICE Interviewed (Video)
February 19, 2021, 21 minutes ago
Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:
"Up next we celebrate one of heavy metal’s greatest voices and story tellers. Ronnie James Dio. Though this legend is no longer with us, we get the story behind his metal masterwork Holy Diver from his friend and bandmate Vinny Appice and brother Carmine in an exclusive interview."