DIR EN GREY - Two New Singles To Be Released In Spring 2021

Japanese avant-garde metallers Dir En Grey have checked in with the following update:

"Thank you very much for your support and understanding for Dir En Grey during the year. In Spring 2021, Dir En Grey's latest single, 'Kirin', will be released. The new single 'Bamboo' (Oboro), is also due to be released in spring. More details will be announced soon."

Dir En Grey released their single "Ochita Koto No Aru Sora" (translated. "The Sky That Has Fallen") in August 2020. Check out the official video below.