DIRTBAG REPUBLIC Unleashes Video For “Wannabees”

Vancouver based glam punk quintet Dirtbag Republic has premiered their video for “Wannabees”, which can be viewed below.



The single, released January 8th, is the first release from the band’s forthcoming Tear Down Your Idols full-length album, due this Spring. The video was directed by Matt Leaf from Hadron Films (Mother Mother, The Pack AD) and shot in the band’s hometown of Vancouver, Canada.

Dirtbag Republic frontman Sandy Hazard on the making of “Wannabees”: "Filming a video in the middle of a pandemic was a logistical nightmare, but the stars aligned and we were able to bang off a simple to the point performance video in short order with a known director."

Dirtbag Republic is Sandy Hazard – lead vocals, Mick Wood – lead guitars, Mike Federici – rhythm guitars, Dave Worden - bass, and Ed Nijjer – drums, percussion. For further details, visit the band on Facebook.