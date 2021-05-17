DIRTY HONEY Announced As Main Support On THE BLACK CROWES' Summer 2021 US Tour

Dirty Honey will be main support on The Black Crowes' Shake Your Money Maker Summer 2021 Tour. The band will bring its sexy, bluesy, new-fashioned rock'n'roll to The Crowes' US trek that kicks off July 20 in Nashville, TN, and will include a Dirty Honey hometown stop at The Forum in Los Angeles - a long way from the days when the band played the Basement Tavern in Santa Monica, CA. Tckets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Sharing the stage with The Black Crowes is something Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle has dreamt about his entire life. "The Black Crowes are one of my all-time favorite bands, period," said LaBelle. "I grew up listening to them in my stepbrother's car, so to now be opening the show on their 'Shake Your Money Maker Tour,' truly is a dream come true."

Since "When I'm Gone", Dirty Honey's 2019 debut single that became the first song by an unsigned artist to land at #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, the band has injected a potent shot of adrenaline into the rock music scene. They've opened for The Who, Guns N' Roses, and Slash, sold out their first-ever headline tour, was named an "Artist You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone, saw all three of their singles go Top 10 on the rock charts, and earlier this year, the band's debut full-length, self-titled album entered the Current Hard Rock Chart at #2.

"We're all so excited to play shows again, share some music with the world, see some fans, and find out how well we can play our new music," added LaBelle. "And that we're going on tour with The Black Crowes is just beyond amazing... we really can't wait."

Before joining The Black Crowes, Dirty Honey - LaBelle, John Notto/guitars, Justin Smolian/bass, and Corey Coverstone/drums - will headline a three-week club tour. All dates can be found here.

(Photo - Daniel Prakopcyk)