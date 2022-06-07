DIRTY HONEY Announces The California Dreamin’ 2022 Tour; Includes First Canadian Tour

Having recently wrapped up the massively successful Young Guns tour, today Dirty Honey announces The California Dreamin’ Tour. The 28-date, North American headline trek will also see the band play a handful of major festivals and radio shows and include their first tour of Canada. The California Dreamin' Tour will launch on Thursday, August 25, at Waterfest in Oshkosh, WI, and wrap at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA, on October 9. Fellow Los Angeles rock band Dorothy will join the tour in Portland, OR on September 7 as direct support, and Detroit rockers Mac Saturn will open the shows on all dates. Head to dirtyhoney.com for ticket information.

* Artist Presale: Wednesday, June 8 at 10 AM (local) through Thursday, June 9 at 10 PM (local)

• Artist Presale Password: DREAMIN

• Local Presales: Thursday, June 9 at 10 AM (local) - 10 PM (local)

• Local Presale Password: Local Discretion

• Public OnSale begins Friday, June 10 at 10 AM (local)

“This tour is a statement tour, and the statement is that ‘Rock is alive and well,' and three bands are heading out to prove that - Dirty Honey, Dorothy, and newcomers Mac Saturn,” said guitarist John Notto. “Get your ticket and get your ass out here.”

“While this will be our first tour of Canada,” vocalist Marc LaBelle added, “we've played a handful of shows there and were floored by the reception. Canada definitely has a very strong appetite for rock’n’roll, and we’re coming to feed the fire.”

Although this is their first proper Canadian tour, Dirty Honey is no stranger to the Great White North. Dirty Honey’s debut single, “When I’m Gone,” hit #7 Active Rock in Canada, and their second single, “Rollin’ 7s,” peaked at #5 on the same chart. And this past March, Dirty Honey co-headlined a show with Mammoth WVH in Toronto and has previously played in Canada with Slash and Miles Kennedy/Alter Bridge and at Heavy MTL in 2019.

Just before the California Dreamin' Tour kick-off, Dirty Honey will make its UK/European debut with a 29-city run. The itinerary will include a handful of headline club dates, and slots on major summer festivals, including the UK’s Download Festival, Switzerland’s Rock The Ring, Hellfest in France, and Belgium’s Graspop, playing stadiums with Guns N’ Roses and KISS, and theaters with Rival Sons.

Dates:

August

25 – Oshkosh, WI – Waterfest*

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line*

27 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Co.*

29 – Winnipeg, MB – The Park Theatre*

31 – Saskatoon, SK – Louis’*

September

2 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room*

3 – Calgary, AB – Commonwealth*

5 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw*

7 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall^

8 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune^

9 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory^

11 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station^

13 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre^

14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom^

16 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues^

17 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino@

19 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda*

21 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC^

24 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob, WRIF Radio Show+

25 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life+

27 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection^

28 – Joliet, IL – The Forge^

30 – Belvidere, IL – Apollo Theatre AC^

October

1 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag^

2 – Fort Smith, AR – TempleLive^

5 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre^

7 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst^

9 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival+

* Mac Saturn will support

@ Dorothy will support

^ Mac Saturn and Dorothy will support

+ Festival date

(Photo – Scott Legato)