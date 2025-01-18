DISARMONIA MUNDI Unleash New Single "Adrift Among Insignificant Strangers"

Following their triumphant return with the release of the first single, "Oathbreaker", after nine long years since their last album, Cold Inferno, Italian melodic death metal titans Disarmonia Mundi have unleashed a second crushing track, entitled "Adrift Among Insignificant Strangers".

Both singles serve as the first two harbingers of Disarmonia Mundi's forthcoming sixth full-length album, offering an intense preview of what is to come. Stay tuned for more news and releases in the weeks ahead.

