DISBELIEVER To Release "Wherever Soul" Single In March; Preview Streaming

Disbeliever are coming back with their ability to take and twist words and sounds into their captivating gothic metal. The fivesome delivers a strong dark injection of emotion as it weaves catchy riffs and punchy rhythms with deep, soulful vocals.

Their dark and energetic new single, "Wherever Soul" is out on March 26. Pre-save here, and listen to a preview here.

The band comment: "'Wherever Soul' is the link between who we were on the Dark Days album and who we are today. a prelude to our evolution."