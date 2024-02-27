DISILLUSION Announce Back To Times Of Splendor 20th Anniversary Reissue; First Single Streaming

Germany's best kept progressive metal secret, Disillusion, will re-release their album, Back To Times Of Splendor, in a 20th Anniversary reissue edition via Metal Blade Records on April 26.

Remastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, the album includes two bonus live tracks plus their 2002 EP, The Porter, which has never been released on vinyl before. The first single, "And The Mirror Cracked" (Remastered 20th Anniversary Edition) is available for streaming below.

Reissue formats:

Digipak CD

Digital Album

Gatefold 2LP:

- Black Vinyl

- Apricot Marbled (500x copies)

- Color in Color (200x copies)

- Maroon Marbled (300x copies - Band Exclusive)

Tracklisting:

"And The Mirror Cracked" (Remastered 20th Anniversary Edition)

"Fall" (Remastered 20th Anniversary Edition)

"Alone I Stand In Fires" (Remastered 20th Anniversary Edition)

"Back To Times Of Splendor" (Remastered 20th Anniversary Edition)

"A Day By The Lake" (Remastered 20th Anniversary Edition)

"The Sleep Of Restless Hours" (Remastered 20th Anniversary Edition)

"The Porter (2002)" * Bonus Track

"Eternal Duality (2002)" * Bonus Track

"And The Mirror Cracked" - Live 2023 * Bonus Track

"Alone I Stand In Fires" - Live 2023 * Bonus Track

Disillusion was founded in 1994 and with each subsequent independent release, the band progressed in many ways and morphed into something much more. By the time their debut album Back To Times Of Splendor was released through Metal Blade Records in 2004, Disillusion were not only touring throughout Germany but also internationally with the likes of Amon Amarth and Impious.

Singer, main composer and founding member Andy Schmidt comments: "20 years, crazy, I'm so grateful for the huge impact this record had on so many people, fans, musicians, music lovers. And of course we never expected this. Thank You to everybody who supported us through all the years! Time to celebrate together on tour in spring."

Disillusion's long rich history has had many highlights, most recently being their last two albums The Liberation and Ayam charting in Germany, but Back To Times Of Splendor was an album that defined them as a band. It was a concept album of pure progressive death metal but still showed a huge range of emotion. From touching, almost fragile moments to brutal rhythmic outbursts - Disillusion melted all genre boundaries together and made an epic masterpiece.

Disillusion will celebrate this milestone in 2024 by touring internationally, where they will perform Back To Times Of Splendor in its entirety. The first shows in Germany, Switzerland and Austria are on sale now with many more concerts and festivals to be announced soon.