DISMEMBER Drop Off Bill For Maryland Deathfest "Due To The Covid-19 Restrictions"

Swedish death metal band, Dismember, have dropped off the bill for the upcoming Maryland Deathfest (May 26 - 29 in Baltimore, Maryland), citing COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Says the band: "”Due to the Covid-19 restrictions still active for entering the U.S., we are forced to cancel our appearance at Maryland Deathfest this year. We held our hope that the U.S. would follow other countries example and end the mandatory vaccination demand. With less than a month to go “that” has not happened and therefore we see no other choice than to cancel.”

See below for a statement from organizers of Maryland Deathfest:

