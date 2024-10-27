DISMEMBER Guitarist ROBERT SENNEBÄCK Unveils New Solar XF1.6 Signature Model In Playthrough Video

Robert Sennebäck, a founding member of the legendary death metal band Dismember, has been instrumental in shaping the iconic sound that put Swedish death metal on the global map. As a key player in the genre’s development, his influence extends beyond Dismember, having also co-founded Unleashed and contributed to bands like Necrophobic. Known for his crushing riffs and raw, uncompromising style, Robert’s contribution to extreme metal is undeniable.

Now, in collaboration with Solar Guitars, Robert brings his experience and craftsmanship to the creation of his first signature model, designed to meet the demands of heavy, fast, and intricate playing. Check out his new Solar XF1.6 signature model in the playthrough video below.

For information on the guitar and to purchase, go to Solar Guitars here.

On Saturday, May 25th, Dismember played the outdoor Market Place Stage at Maryland Deathfest XIX in Baltimore, MD. The Swedish death metal pioneers laid waste to 16 songs.

Fan-filmed video of the band ripping through "Fleshless", "Of Fire", and "Skin Her Alive" during a rainstorm can be seen below.

Dismember commented: "MDF!!! Thank you all for coming out and braving the rain! You made our return to America mad fantastic!!!"

Dismember's complete setlist was as follows:

"Pieces"

"Soon To Be Dead"

"On Frozen Fields"

"Tragedy Of The Faithful"

"Fleshless"

"Of Fire"

"Europa Burns"

"Skin Her Alive"

"Time Heals Nothing"

"Casket Garden"

"Skinfather"

"Override Of The Overture"

"Hate Campaign"

"Where Ironcrosses Grow"

"Dreaming In Red"

"Life - Another Shape Of Sorrow"

Richard Cabeza, bassist for Dismember, revealed during a new interview with RichardMetalFan that a new album is in the works, saying "It's happening. When, I can't tell you right now, but we have talked about writing new music. We are writing new music individually, but we haven't started to write music together as a band. We have been so busy with playing shows the past couple of years and doing all this other stuff, but I think we're getting closer and closer. Let's see what happens next year in 2025. But, a hundred percent, a new Dismember album will happen. No doubt."

Dismember are:

Fred Estby (Drums)

David Blomqvist (Guitars)

Robert Sennebäck (Guitars)

Matti Karki (Vocals)

Richard Cabeza (Bass)