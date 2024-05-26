DISMEMBER Performs At Maryland Deathfest 2024; Fan-Filmed Video

On Saturday, May 25th, Dismember played the outdoor Market Place Stage at Maryland Deathfest XIX in Baltimore, MD. The Swedish death metal pioneers laid waste to 16 songs.

Fan-filmed video of the band ripping through "Fleshless", "Of Fire", and "Skin Her Alive" during a rainstorm can be seen below.

Dismember commented: "MDF!!! Thank you all for coming out and braving the rain! You made our return to America mad fantastic!!!"

Dismember's complete setlist was as follows:

"Pieces"

"Soon To Be Dead"

"On Frozen Fields"

"Tragedy Of The Faithful"

"Fleshless"

"Of Fire"

"Europa Burns"

"Skin Her Alive"

"Time Heals Nothing"

"Casket Garden"

"Skinfather"

"Override Of The Overture"

"Hate Campaign"

"Where Ironcrosses Grow"

"Dreaming In Red"

"Life - Another Shape Of Sorrow"

Maryland Deathfest organizers have now announced that they'll also present Dismember live at Brooklyn Monarch, in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, August 17th. The band will be performing their Like An Ever Flowing Stream album in its entirety, and will be supported by Vomitory, Undergang, Morpheus Descends, and Malignancy.

Tickets for the Brooklyn show are on sale now, here.

Richard Cabeza, bassist for Dismember, revealed during a new interview with RichardMetalFan that a new album is in the works, saying "It's happening. When, I can't tell you right now, but we have talked about writing new music. We are writing new music individually, but we haven't started to write music together as a band. We have been so busy with playing shows the past couple of years and doing all this other stuff, but I think we're getting closer and closer. Let's see what happens next year in 2025. But, a hundred percent, a new Dismember album will happen. No doubt."

Dismember are:

Fred Estby (Drums)

David Blomqvist (Guitars)

Robert Sennebäck (Guitars)

Matti Karki (Vocals)

Richard Cabeza (Bass)