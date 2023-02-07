DISMINDED Unveils Video For "Unleash Hate"

On March 3rd, German death metal outfit Disminded will release their new album, The Vision. Dramatic melodies, leg-hard grooves, and fast thrashy parts meet profound, unadorned lyrics, straight from the deepest abysses of the soul.

As a first taste of this death metal inferno, the video for the song "Unleash Hate" can be seen below. The album can already via MDD. The Vision, produced by Harris Johns, is a musical statement performed without compromise.

The Vision artwork and tracklisting:

"A Melting Of Worlds"

"Nightmare"

"Unleash Hate"

"Judgement Day"

"Coro-Nation"

"Final Prayer"

"World War 3"

"Dead Water"

"The Cult"

"New God Rising"

For further details, visit Disminded on Facebook.