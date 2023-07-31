Disney Indefinitely Shuts Down Controversial AEROSMITH Coaster Following Lawsuit

Many Disney attractions tend to break down at times. When Guests visit Disney World, you may see an attraction have to close at some point during your visit temporarily. This could be because of a maintenance issue, and Disney quickly works to resolve the issue. But Inside The Magic's Alessia Dunn is reporting that one rollercoaster has been shut down for three days at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with no sign of reopening.

Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is one of Disney World’s most intense rollercoasters. Blasting off at 60 miles per hour, the indoor coaster takes you through crazy fast highways, giant doughnuts, and other fun objects as Aerosmith music blasts away in your super-stretch limo. I mean, backstage passes are always a plus!

Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, has constantly had closure issues throughout the year. We have even seen the ride shut down for five days in a row. The attraction became temporarily unavailable with no notice, leading this reporter to believe the issue was technical and unplanned. However, for an attraction to go down for five days likely means that the coaster’s problem was not a simple fix. Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has been closed for three days straight. The shutdown is not planned, and the coaster will be running once again once all maintenance issues are cleared.

Read the full story at Inside The Magic.