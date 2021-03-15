DISSONA Release Spirited Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "Rainmaker"; Video

As winter loosens its icy grip, the rains of spring are soon to follow. Enter Dissona, with their most recent Patreon cover request, from the incomparable Iron Maiden and their 2003 album Dance Of Death, "Rainmaker." Watch below.

"We took a different approach to this cover, wanting to pay tribute to both the original legends themselves as well as one of our all-time favorite groups, Blind Guardian. Expect all of the classic twin-lead melodies and soaring vocal lines of Iron Maiden but kicked up to the intensity of Blind Guardian's speed metal days."

Dissona is currently working on their third album.