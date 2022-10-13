DISTANT Release New Single "Human Scum"; Music Video Streaming

Distant, the multi-national juggernaut that emerged from Rotterdam, The Netherlands as well as from Bratislava, Slovakia, have released their new single, "Human Scum". Find the song on your favourite streaming platform, and watch the official video below:

Century Media Records recently announced the signing of Distant. Says the band: "We are beyond excited for signing with one of the greatest metal record labels on earth, Century Media Records. With their perfect foundation for the next sagas of our lore, you can expect a lot more dark and evil albums coming from our camp.”

To celebrate their signing, Distant released their track “Exoflith”, which is available on all digital platforms now. Check out the music video below:

Since their inception in 2014 and the release of their inaugural EP, Tsukuyomi, Distant unleashed two studio albums, Tyrannotophia (2019) and Aeons of Oblivion (2021), as well as two EPs, Dawn Of Corruption (2020) and Dusk Of Anguish (2021). However, Distant have been breaking through the confines of deathcore and created no less than their own multidisciplinary universe by adding the fictional novel The Rise of Tyrannotophia into the mix that accompanies Aeons Of Oblivion.

In the past, the band have played shows all over the world such as the Chaos and Carnage Tour with Lorna Shore, Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Upon A Burning Body and AngelMaker (US) and have supported their friends in Lorna Shore for a handful of shows in the UK.

Lineup:

Vladimir Golic (rhythm guitar)

Jan Mato (drums)

Alan Grnja (vocals)

Elmer Maurits (bass)

Nouri Yetgin (lead guitar)

(Photo - Luca Roman)