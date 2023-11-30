DISTANT Vocalist ALAN GRNJA - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

Distant vocalist Alan Grnja sat down with Finland's Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a metal frontman before the band's show at Pakkahuone in Tampere, Finland on November 10th.

This past summer, Distant released an official live video for "Paradigm Shift", featured on their third full-length, Heritage, available via Century Media Records.

Tracklisting:

"Acid Rain"

"Paradigm Shift"

"Born Of Blood"

"The Grief Manifest"

"Exofilth"

"Argent Justice"

"The Gnostic Uprising"

"A Sentence To Suffer"

"Human Scum"

"Heritage"

"Orphan Of Blight"

"Plaguebreeder"

"Heritage" video:

"Argent Justice" video:

"Exofilth" video:

"Human Scum" video:

"Orphan Of Blight" video:

Distant lineup:

Alan Grnja - vocals

Elmer Maurits - bass guitar

Nouri Yetgin - lead guitar

Vladimir Golic - rhythm guitar

Jan Mato - drums