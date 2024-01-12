DISTURBED Debut Official Music Video For "Don't Tell Me" Feat. HEART's ANN WILSON
January 12, 2024, an hour ago
Disturbed have released the official video for "Don't Tell Me", the track from the band's Divisive album, a duet with Heart's Ann Wilson. Watch below.
Says David Draiman: "I have tremendous respect for Ann. In my humble opinion, she’s the greatest female rock voice of all time. I think she’s untouchable. I feel like we were very gifted to have her be a part of this."
Ann Wilson states: "I was honored when I got the call from David Draiman. Disturbed did a version of 'Sounds Of Silence' that my husband and I both really dug. And so, when the opportunity came to sing a duet with him on a song that meant so much to David emotionally, I jumped at the chance. And then the video turned out great, which is yet another cherry on top. Hopefully we’ll find a time to perform 'Don’t Tell Me' live together at some point. If they call, I’m there."
Disturbed's 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour will kick off in Peoria, IL on January 19 (full dates below). The tour will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush and is produced by Live Nation. Tickets here.
Take Back Your Life Tour dates:
January
19 - Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
22 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
23 - Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
25 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
27 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
29 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena
31 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
February
2 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
5 - Evansville, IN at Ford Center
6 - Toledo, OH at Huntington Center
8 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
10 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^
13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
15 - Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena
17 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center
March
2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
* Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date
^ non-Live Nation date