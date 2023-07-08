DISTURBED Frontman DAVID DRAIMAN Featured In New Interview With Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF (Video)

Disturbed vocalist David Draiman is featured in a new interview conducted by professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts a YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice.

Elizabeth: "For three years, ever since I heard Disturbed's cover of 'The Sound Of Silence', I've wanted to talk with David Draiman. I would call that experience the catalyst that got me interested in what metal and rock had to offer, and owe a lot of the direction of this channel to him. We talked about life, singing, being a parent and mental health. It is insanely good!"

Disturbed is gearing up for the second leg of their Take Back Your Life Tour, It is the band's first full tour since 2018 and tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Dates are as follows:

July

11 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena # ~

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre # ~

15 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~

16 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre # ~

18 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre # ~

20 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~

22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater # ~

25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion # ~

27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~

29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP # ~

31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion # ~

August

1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~

3 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~

5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~

9 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live # ~

11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ~

12 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center # ~

18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ~

19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center # ~

29 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

September

1 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

2 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center # ~

+ Special guest: Theory Of A Deadman

# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin

~ Special guest: Jinjer