DJ ASHBA Issues Personal Note Regarding Name Change

Guitarist DJ Ashba (Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses, Mötley Crüe, Beautiful Creatures, BulletBoys) made the following announcement earlier today, February 25th, via social media:

"A personal note:

I was born with the name Daren Jay Ashba. My dad is the only one who ever called me Daren and he left a few years after I was born. My mom got remarried to an amazing man who I consider to be my dad. My mom and dad are still happily married to this day. When they got married he already had 4 kids of his own and one of his sons name was also Daren. So by default my name immediately became my initials, Dj.

No one to this day has ever called me by my real name except my real dad who I don’t have the fondest memories. Daren has never felt like my name and neither has Dj. I actually don’t respond to Daren because I’ve never been called Daren. Dj has never felt like a name, more of a nickname. Thats why my close friends call me ‘ASH’ a shortened version of my last name. It’s the only name that feels like my own. I never chose to be called Dj, in fact it’s been more of a curse, being a guitar player, everybody thought I was a “DJ”, and I still get asked if I’m a DJ. So I’m going to legally change my name to just ASHBA. So, call me ASH. That should clear things up moving forward!

On another note…. I just wanted to take a moment and thank each n everyone of you for taking the time to stream my new single and watch the new music video. You will never know how much it means to me. With all of the great music out there for you to continue to support me and my career doesn’t go unnoticed. Very grateful to have the best family, friends and fans possible.

I will always do my best to deliver my vision and artistic creativity on a silver platter for the world to enjoy.

Much love ~ ASH"

(Skull Guitar Photo - radiant_inc)