Do Metal Bands Need to Leverage New Technology to Gain More Followers?

Simply producing good music may not be enough anymore for bands that want to make it in the ever-expanding metal market. While metal has always been considered a niche genre outside of the mainstream, it is now making more sense for acts that want to break out to use modern popular culture to their advantage.

Some of the world’s most successful metal bands have already tapped into social media and online gaming, and it’s about time that others followed in their footsteps.

Metal Bands Are Getting More Representation in the Gaming Industry

Various music genres have started to permeate the gaming industry recently, with metal arguably having one of the highest levels of representation. This was helped by the success of the Guitar Hero! games, which featured numerous well-known hard rock and metal acts over the years. There was a special Metal Edition of the title that featured bands like System of a Down, Avenged Sevenfold, and As I Lay Dying. Metallica fans could also enjoy a game dedicated to the famous rockers.

Nowadays, one of the best markets for metal acts to break into is the booming iGaming market. There are many slots based on the genre, with the Motorhead game at Skol Casino one of the earliest offerings. The site is one of the top new online casinos thanks to its generous C$1,500 welcome offer, and it’s clearly trying to attract music fans. Another metal-themed slot on offer is Rock The Reels. New metal bands that want to expand their reach could look to strike deals with online casino developers to put their name on a slot game.

Some of the Biggest Acts Have Leveraged Social Media Well

Aside from getting into gaming, there’s a huge argument to be made for using social media to grow audiences. Ever since MySpace first came about in the early 2000s, social media has been propelling bands to stardom around the world. Some acts in all genres of music have used YouTube and TikTok as a place to get discovered initially. This is still an excellent option for new bands in 2023. It’s also wise to look to some big guns like Metallica for inspiration about using social media.

Metallica is one of the longest-running metal bands of all time, having survived this long by tapping into trends when they emerge. The California rockers have 9.6 million followers on Instagram, an excellent platform for connecting with fans and keeping them up to date with all the latest news.

It's also essential for bands to keep an eye on upcoming trends in technology that could help improve future exposure. Virtual reality is expected to be a world-changing platform

in the future, and bands that break out onto it first could benefit greatly. In the future, live-streamed concerts could be the primary way fans connect with their favourite acts.

Undoubtedly, utilising various technological developments is crucial for bands that want to be successful in the modern age. Some of the biggest metal bands in the world are doing it, which means the smaller outfits should also jump on board.