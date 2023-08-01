DOBERMANN Debut "Summer Devil" Lyric Video

Dobermann have just released their latest lyric video, for the track "Summer Devil". Check it out below.

Dobermann are one of the most active independent groups in the European rock circuit. With 900 concerts and five albums in twelve years under their belt, the band has covered more than 1 million kilometers across Italy, Switzerland, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, England, and Germany, playing hundreds of dates in Spain and the United Kingdom.

They have also participated in important festivals such as Hard Rock Hell, Rock The Ring, Moped Marathon, Cubelles Rock Festival, Luppolo in Rock, Suoni di Marca, and many others, sharing the stage with Skid Row, Girlschool, Doro, Great White, and the Quireboys, all without an agency or management.

Their latest studio work, Shaken To The Core, was released in 2021, with deliberately sleek and essential production by Alessandro del Vecchio.