DOCKER'S GUILD - Upcoming Third Album To Feature NITA STRAUSS, JOEL HOEKSTRA, ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN, SASCHA PAETH, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, And More
December 21, 2020, 10 minutes ago
Docker's Guild has announced the lineup for its upcoming third album, The Mystic Technocracy - Season 2: The Age of Entropy.
The lineup is split in two halves:
International Artists:
Douglas R. Docker (Biloxi, Vivaldi Metal Project, Chronomaster Project): bass, keyboards, vocals, spoken voice
Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, TSO, Cher): guitars
Sascha Paeth (Avantasia): guitars
Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper): guitars
Mio Jaeger (Frantic Amber): guitars
Anneke Van Giersbergen (The Gathering, Devin Townsend): vocals
Amanda Somerville (Avantasia, Trillium): vocals
Elizabeth Andrews (Frantic Amber): extreme vocals
Italian Artists:
Helly (Killin' Beaudelaire): drums
Stefano Aglì: drums
Anna Portalupi (Hardline, Tarja Turunen): bass
Luca Pisu (I Fasti, Dirty Set): bass
Roby Salvai (Roby Salvai Quintet): bass
Giorgio Novarino (The Chronomaster Project): bass
Toni Urzì (La Quadrilla): guitars
Luigi Iamundo (The Chronomaster Project): guitars
Valentina Procopio: vocals
Anna Petracca: vocals
Serena Moine: operatic vocals
- Alberto Macerata: recording engineer
- Mixed by Neil Kernon
- Produced by Douglas R. Docker
- Artwork and booklet design by CA Beckston
A message states: "The Docker's Guild's Christmas Store is up! Everything goes for €10 or less. CDs, vinyls, even cassettes, t-shirts, posters, stickers, pins and much more. All profits will go towards the financing of the new album. Let's call it a pre-crowdfunding for a from the fans! Thank you so much for your amazing support :) Merry Christmas everybody!" - Douglas R. Docker
(Nita Strauss photo - HDK Media)