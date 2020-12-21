DOCKER'S GUILD - Upcoming Third Album To Feature NITA STRAUSS, JOEL HOEKSTRA, ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN, SASCHA PAETH, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, And More

Docker's Guild has announced the lineup for its upcoming third album, The Mystic Technocracy - Season 2: The Age of Entropy.

The lineup is split in two halves:

International Artists:

Douglas R. Docker (Biloxi, Vivaldi Metal Project, Chronomaster Project): bass, keyboards, vocals, spoken voice

Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, TSO, Cher): guitars

Sascha Paeth (Avantasia): guitars

Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper): guitars

Mio Jaeger (Frantic Amber): guitars

Anneke Van Giersbergen (The Gathering, Devin Townsend): vocals

Amanda Somerville (Avantasia, Trillium): vocals

Elizabeth Andrews (Frantic Amber): extreme vocals

Italian Artists:

Helly (Killin' Beaudelaire): drums

Stefano Aglì: drums

Anna Portalupi (Hardline, Tarja Turunen): bass

Luca Pisu (I Fasti, Dirty Set): bass

Roby Salvai (Roby Salvai Quintet): bass

Giorgio Novarino (The Chronomaster Project): bass

Toni Urzì (La Quadrilla): guitars

Luigi Iamundo (The Chronomaster Project): guitars

Valentina Procopio: vocals

Anna Petracca: vocals

Serena Moine: operatic vocals

- Alberto Macerata: recording engineer

- Mixed by Neil Kernon

- Produced by Douglas R. Docker

- Artwork and booklet design by CA Beckston

A message states: "The Docker's Guild's Christmas Store is up! Everything goes for €10 or less. CDs, vinyls, even cassettes, t-shirts, posters, stickers, pins and much more. All profits will go towards the financing of the new album. Let's call it a pre-crowdfunding for a from the fans! Thank you so much for your amazing support :) Merry Christmas everybody!" - Douglas R. Docker

(Nita Strauss photo - HDK Media)