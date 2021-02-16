DOCKER’S GUILD Feat. Guests NITA STRAUSS, JOEL HOEKSTRA, And More – New Album Cover Art And Tracklisting Revealed
Docker's Guild has revealed the album cover for the upcoming album The Mystic Technocracy - Season 2: The Age Of Entropy. The fantastic artwork is by Carl-André Beckston.
Tracklisting:
“Terminus”
“K475 W.A.M.”
“Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle”
“Die Today”
“Machine Messiah”
“Le Chemin”
“Atlantis Town”
“The Arrow”
“Crusades”
“Into The Dahr Cages”
Docker's Guild recently announced the lineup for its upcoming third album, The Mystic Technocracy - Season 2: The Age of Entropy.
The lineup is split in two halves:
International Artists:
Douglas R. Docker (Biloxi, Vivaldi Metal Project, Chronomaster Project): bass, keyboards, vocals, spoken voice
Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, TSO, Cher): guitars
Sascha Paeth (Avantasia): guitars
Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper): guitars
Mio Jaeger (Frantic Amber): guitars
Anneke Van Giersbergen (The Gathering, Devin Townsend): vocals
Amanda Somerville (Avantasia, Trillium): vocals
Elizabeth Andrews (Frantic Amber): extreme vocals
Italian Artists:
Helly (Killin' Beaudelaire): drums
Stefano Aglì: drums
Anna Portalupi (Hardline, Tarja Turunen): bass
Luca Pisu (I Fasti, Dirty Set): bass
Roby Salvai (Roby Salvai Quintet): bass
Giorgio Novarino (The Chronomaster Project): bass
Toni Urzì (La Quadrilla): guitars
Luigi Iamundo (The Chronomaster Project): guitars
Valentina Procopio: vocals
Anna Petracca: vocals
Serena Moine: operatic vocals
- Alberto Macerata: recording engineer
- Mixed by Neil Kernon
- Produced by Douglas R. Docker
- Artwork and booklet design by CA Beckston
(Nita Strauss photo - HDK Media)