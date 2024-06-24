DoctorVox Is The Singer's Secret Weapon... Just Ask I PREVAIL's Brian Burkheiser

DoctorVox, the singer's secret weapon, is a "must have" tool that helps vocalists maintain their voice. Owned by vocal coach Jaime Vendera and I Prevail singer Brian Burkheiser, both have used this device to keep their voices in top form.

The DoctorVox is the singer's and speaker's secret weapon to warming up in record time, reducing vocal inflammation, and building pure vocal strength. It's truly a vocalist's BFF. Here's how and why...

By vocalizing into the device with varying water levels, you can massage your vocal cords from the inside, as well as work out your voice - just like lifting weights. Users will discover improvements in their voice within minutes of using it.

Jaime Vendera is a vocal coach, singer, and author known for his ability to shatter glass by his voice alone as seen on television shows like MythBusters, Dr. Oz, and Superhuman Showdown. He is the author of multiple books, including Raise Your Voice, Mind Over Music, and Rebalance Your Voice. He is also the vocal coach for countless professional bands, including I Prevail, Dream Theater, Starset, and many more.

His unique approach to vocal strength training and vocal stress release has been used by thousands since 1996 to alleviate vocal fatigue and build a stronger voice to enhance and increase vocal range, power, stamina, and quality. Combining his isolation exercises with the DoctorVox has allowed countless singers to recover from vocal issues and improve their overall vocal health.

Brian Burkheiser, lead singer and founder of Grammy-nominated rock band I Prevail, knows the benefits of DoctorVox first hand.

Due to the rigors of touring, Burkheiser developed vocal polyps, which resulted in the singer going off the road for emergency vocal surgery. Crushed by the injury itself and concerned he might not be able to continue recording and touring, Burkheiser sought out several vocal coaches. It wasn't until he discovered Vendera and began training with the DoctorVox that he began to regain full vocal strength.

Within weeks, his voice and stamina had increased dramatically. In 2019, his band went on to release their album, Trauma. The release was followed by 100+ successful shows through 2019 and 2020. It was truly a voice-saver.

"It wasn't until I discovered Jaime Vendera and began training with the DoctorVox Vocal Strength Training Kit that I began to regain full vocal strength," Burkheiser enthuses. "While touring, I always use the DoctorVox consistently throughout the day to maintain my voice, as well as during my pre-show warmups. I couldn't do what I do without the DoctorVox!"

Vendera says, "I'm known for my ability to shatter glass with my voice, as seen on shows like MythBusters. Unfortunately, while performing in Tokyo, Japan, a small shard of glass became embedded in my throat, leading to vocal nerve damage and scar tissue. I don't use pain meds, but luckily my DoctorVox helps minimize my pain and inflammation. That's why I use my Vox daily; just like eating, drinking, and breathing."

The DoctorVox is an essential tool in the arsenal of singers to protect their biggest asset. Learn more here.

Together with partners Brenden Burkheiser and Marc Mutnansky, DoctorVox enters a new era with many new products on the horizon to truly become the one-stop vocal shop.