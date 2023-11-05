DOKKEN Guitarist JON LEVIN Defends DON DOKKEN's Vocal Abilities - "It's Not Necessarily How Many Colors You Have In Your Box Of Crayons; It's What You Do With It" (Video)

In a new video interview with VRP Rocks, Jon Levin, guitarist for the legendary rock band Dokken, passionately defends his bandmate Don Dokken's vocal abilities, addressing the criticism Dokken has faced in recent years for not sounding as he did in his younger days.

Referring to his singing on new ballad, "I'll Never Give Up", Levin told Don, "I think this is one of your best vocal performances ever. You know, it just carries so much emotion in it."

Levin commends Dokken's growth as an artist and highlights the unfair expectation placed on the singer to replicate his past performances. At the time of recording the latest album, Jon told his bandmate and friend "Don, you're 68, it's not fair for anyone to expect you to be singing like you did when you're 20. And even if you could, really, are you gonna start, like, doing high screams at 68 years old?"

Levin goes on to emphasize the importance of emotional portrayal in music, stating, "It's not necessarily how many colors you have in your box of crayons. It's what you do with it."

He cites Dokken's new album, Heaven Comes Down, as a prime example of the singer's ability to convey emotion through his melodic and lyrical delivery. He also praises Dokken's exceptional talent as a writer as well as vocalist, highlighting the spontaneity and brilliance of his performances.

Dokken released their 13th studio album, Heaven Comes Down, on October 27 via Silver Lining Music.

Exchange the urban heat of the Sunset Strip for the warm wilderness of New Mexico, as Dokken bring their timeless convertible Ferrari rock’n’roll power to the table with some key modifications along the creative path. Working with engineer Bill Palmer over the course of a year at his studio in Santa Fe, the Dokken flavours remain as potent as ever, yet they’re also sprinkled with some desert seasoning which gives Heaven Comes Down a richness hitherto unseen on a Dokken album.

You want to rock? Sink your teeth into "Fugitive", which rides some shimmering guitar work courtesy of 20+ year member Jon Levin, and if you want ballads, head on over to "I’ll Never Give Up", hanging on that Coliseum chorus, Levin laying down a landmark solo. The pattern of Heaven Comes Down never falters in delivering the goods on both sides of the fence. "Just Like A Rose" brings the Pacific Coast Highway to desert plains with its smooth, effortlessly-driven gears, and "Saving Grace" carries a mystical malevolence. But "Santa Fe" is perhaps the most revealing with Don Dokken opening up with what amounts to a ‘life-moment biography’: a spartan acoustic arrangement allowing the rich yet road-driven vocals to frame what might well prove to be the defining moment of Dokken’s career.

Mixed by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa) and produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken, fans will love it, neutrals will be wonderfully surprised by some of the ingredients within Heaven Comes Down.

Heaven Comes Down is available on CD Digipak, 12” Vinyl Album in Black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Fugitive"

"Gypsy"

"Is It Me Or You?"

"Just Like A Rose"

"I’ll Never Give Up"

"Saving Grace"

"Over The Mountain"

"I Remember"

"Lost In You"

"Santa Fe"

"Gypsy" video:

"Fugitive" video:

- Produced by Bill Palmer & Don Dokken

- Bill Palmer: acoustic guitar on "Santa Fe"

- Mark Boals: special guest (background vocals)

Live dates:

November

8 - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

10 - The Robins Theatre - Warren, OH

11 - Piere’s - Fort Wayne IN,

17 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, NV

18 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

Lineup:

Don Dokken - Vocals

Jon Levin - Guitar

Chris Mccarvill - Bass

Bj Zampa - Drums