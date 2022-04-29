DOLLY PARTON Now Says She'll "Accept Gracefully" A Spot In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame; JUDAS PRIEST Remain In 6th Place Of Fan Vote

According to Future Rock Legends, "the definitive resource for everything about the @RockHall", a month after asking to be removed from the ballot for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Dolly Parton now says if she is inducted, she will “accept gracefully.”

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame previously rejected Parton's request to pull her name from the ballot for nomination. Dolly had issued the request, saying in part, "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

And now, in an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, Dolly says she will receive the honour if voted in. “I’ll accept gracefully,” she said. “I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that.”

@MorningEdition #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/7syDdg6TBo — Future Rock Legends (@futurerocklgnds) April 29, 2022



The fan vote is still underway for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2022 inductees.

The current standings have Duran Duran in first place, with 931,108 votes; Eminem sits in second place with 682,779 votes; Pat Benatar has 627,580 votes, placing her in third; the Top 5 rounded out by Eurythmics (439,850 votes), and Dolly Parton (391,424 votes).

Judas Priest remain in sixth place with 364,216 votes. Visit vote.rockhall.com to cast a ballot daily. Fans will need to login to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.