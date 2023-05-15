DOLLY PARTON's Husband On Her First Stab At LED ZEPPELIN's "Stairway To Heaven" - "I Think That’s A Little More Like ‘Stairwell To Hell'"

Global superstar and recent Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, has joined forces with some of rock music’s most legendary artists along with today’s biggest stars for her first-ever rock album, Rockstar. The ever-evolving Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems.

Dolly spoke with TODAY, about her new album, and you can read an excerpt below...

Parton says each song on Rockstar is inspired by her husband, Carl Dean, who has a particular fondness for Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven,” which Parton covers on the album. She says her husband didn’t like her first attempt at covering the classic track years ago, but that didn’t stop her.

“He always loved the ‘Stairway To Heaven.’ He loved Led Zeppelin. And years ago, I did ‘Stairway To Heaven’ as a bluegrass, a gospel thing,” she said. “And Carl, I played it to him and he said, ‘I think that’s a little more like ‘Stairwell To Hell’ than ‘Stairway To Heaven!’”

“He didn’t think that anybody should do 'Stairway To Heaven' but Led Zeppelin. 'Who’s gonna have the nerve to do that?' And I thought, 'Well, I’m going to have the nerve.'”

Read more at TODAY.com.

Rockstar is set for global release on November 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a 4 LP set (see below for an overview of available versions), a 2 CD set, digital download and on all streaming services.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album, Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!” - Dolly Parton

The lead track off Rockstar is the timely original “World On Fire". Save the single here, and listen below.

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write. I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.” - Dolly Parton

Pre-order Rockstar here.

Rockstar tracklisting:

"Rockstar" (with special guest Richie Sambora)

"World On Fire"

"Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

"Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

"Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

"Long As I Can See The Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

"Either Or "(feat. Kid Rock)

"I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

"What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

"Purple Rain"

"Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

"Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

"Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

"(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

"Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

"Heart Of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

"Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" (feat. Elton John)

"Tried To Rock And Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

"Stairway To Heaven" (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

"We Are The Champions"

"Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

"My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

"What’s Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)”

"You’re No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

"Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

"Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

"I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

"Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

"Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

"World On Fire":

(Photos - Vijat Mohindra)