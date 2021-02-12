DOMINATION INC. Release "Dark City" Lyric Video
February 12, 2021, 29 minutes ago
Athens, Greece-based thrash metal commando, Domination Inc., have released a new "Covid-Special" lyric video for the song "Dark City", taken from the band's latest album, Memoir 414. Watch below, and order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Cutting Edge"
"Day VIII Deus‘ Ignorance"
"The Sickening"
"Dark City"
"Dehumanized"
"Crux, Nux, Lux..."
"The Eye"
"Culling"
"Love Me Forever"
"Dark City" lyric video:
"Cutting Edge" live video:
"The Eye" video:
"The Sickening" video:
Lineup:
Aggelos “Alpha” Karatzas - drums
Aris “Ares” Karatzas - guitar
Kostas Evangeliou - guitar
Theodore Papadopoulos - vocals
Jim Kakes - bass