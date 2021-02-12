DOMINATION INC. Release "Dark City" Lyric Video

Athens, Greece-based thrash metal commando, Domination Inc., have released a new "Covid-Special" lyric video for the song "Dark City", taken from the band's latest album, Memoir 414. Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Cutting Edge"

"Day VIII Deus‘ Ignorance"

"The Sickening"

"Dark City"

"Dehumanized"

"Crux, Nux, Lux..."

"The Eye"

"Culling"

"Love Me Forever"

"Dark City" lyric video:

"Cutting Edge" live video:

"The Eye" video:

"The Sickening" video:

Lineup:

Aggelos “Alpha” Karatzas - drums

Aris “Ares” Karatzas - guitar

Kostas Evangeliou - guitar

Theodore Papadopoulos - vocals

Jim Kakes - bass