DOMINUM Announce The Dead Don’t Die Album; Title Track Music Video Posted

Zombie metal sensation, Dominum, is set to unleash the undead on their second album, The Dead Don’t Die, out December 27 via Napalm Records.

On the new offering, mastermind Felix Heldt, aka Dr Dead, and his Zombies introduce heavier metal influences, contributing to an even more bombastic and darker sound than on the debut. The second album is grown up and tops the strong predecessor in production and songwriting and is once again mixed and mastered by the brilliant Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Arch Enemy, Evergrey & more).

Today, Dominum unleash the title track, “The Dead Don’t Die”, together with an official music video, featuring Ben Metzner, known as mastermind of German #1 band and labelmates Feuerschwanz, as well as dArtagnan. In the song, a clever take on a classic children’s lullaby leads into brilliantly dark storytelling, that’s heavy instrumentation and a multifaceted vocal performance take to the next level. The stunning music video features both singers and perfectly transports the message of the song with strong visuals.

Dr Dead on the new single “The Dead Don’t Die”: “My fellow living people, the time has come for the next chapter. To strengthen and expand my zombie empire, I’ve uncovered something I must share. In the dark caves of a castle, whose name must remain secret, I found a new companion from medieval times—Ben Metzner of Feuerschwanz. I convinced him to join our cause, and together, we will grow our army and extend our power even further. Your living world has no idea what’s about to hit it.”

Ben Metzner adds: “As a warrior from the medieval universe of Feuerschwanz, I feel honored and blessed to be raised from the grave and become a part of the growing zombie army of Dominum.”

Watch the video for “The Dead Don’t Die” below.

Dominum on the upcoming album The Dead Don’t Die: "Hey, living people. Exactly one year ago, our journey began, and now it’s time for a new chapter. In the darkest nights, I buried my fallen zombies and brought them back to life under the full moon. But the real story is still to come. Stay calm, stay close (forever—pun intended), and I’ll tell you everything soon. Just remember one thing: the dead don’t really die."

Massive album opening track “We Are Forlorn” invites the listener on a dark and dramatic journey that continues full-speed on “One Of Us”. Irresistibly catchy “Don't Get Bitten By The Wrong Ones” features Dominum’s trademark eerie yet tongue-in-cheek lyrics, continuing straight from where the band left off with their first album. The monumental title track “The Dead Don’t Die” is another highlight on The Dead Don’t Die - a clever take on a classic children’s lullaby leads into brilliantly dark storytelling, that’s heavy instrumentation and a multifaceted vocal performance take to the next level. Feuerschwanz and dArtagnan mastermind Ben Metzner is featured on this song. In addition to the album’s 10 original tracks, Dominum continues delivering the exciting cover of Scorpions’ classic hit “Rock You Like A Hurricane”. Some formats come with the bonus CD Live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 which includes their acclaimed performance at Graspop 2024.

The Dead Don’t Die will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Vinyl Deluxe Box incl Gatefold Marbled Purple, Red Vinyl, Backpatch and Temporary Tattoo Set – exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder and Dominum Shop – strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- 1 LP Vinyl Blue

- 2x 1CD Jewelcase in Slipcase – inkl Bonus CD Live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2024

- 1 CD Jewelcase

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"We Are Forlorn"

"One Of Us"

"The Dead Don't Die"

"Killed By Life"

"Die For The Devil"

"Don't Get Bitten By The Wrong Ones"

"Happy Deadly Ending"

"Can't Kill a Dead Man"

"This Is Not a Game"

"The Guardians Of The Night"

"Rock You Like A Hurricane" (Scorpions cover)

"The Dead Don't Die" video:

Since the release of the first album in December 2023, Dominum has played nearly sold-out tours supporting big names such as Bruce Dickinson, Avantasia, Feuerschwanz and Peyton Parrish in Europe, as well as convincing international audiences at summer festivals such as Graspop and Rock Harz.

Dominum will kick off their first full headlining tour right in time for the release of The Dead Don’t Die, bringing their new horror stories to life on stage for the first time, after supporting Feuerschwanz on the second leg of their Fegefeuer tour again

Dominum are:

Dr. Dead - Vocals

Patient Zero - Bass

Victor Hilltop - Drums

Tommy Kemp - Guitars

(Photo - 360Grad Design)