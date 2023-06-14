DOMKRAFT Announce Sonic Moons Album; “Slowburner” Single Streaming

Swedish psychedelic doom masters Domkraft have released the relentless new track “Slowburner” as the first single from their fourth album Sonic Moons, which is slated for release September 8.

"The theme of Sonic Moons is not as much space as the title might suggest, it is essentially all about escapism", singer and bass player Martin Wegeland writes. "To find that spot in your head and body where you can feel liberated and, if only briefly, escape the constant flood of burden that is life in the real world. Think of Sonic Moons as a pill blister pack, where each song has its own active ingredient. Or an imaginary solar system where each track is its own planet. A galaxy of tunes, with different gravity, different temperatures. A riff- and rhythm-fueled exploration of inner and outer space. It's about longing, hope, frustration, relief, and some plain old mindfucking. All by means of heavy rock."

Preorder here.

"Of all the songs on the new album, 'Slowburner' is probably the most straightforward, as it revolves around a grinding yet kind of catchy riff", Martin Wegeland continues. "It's a straight-up heavy rock song about suddenly realizing that you're drifting into an expanding black hole, be it in a physical or spiritual sense. It could be a fragmented stream of thoughts from someone who is in and out of consciousness, adrift in a galactic escape pod, or it could be what keeps an insomniac earthling awake, given the state of everything."

Tracklisting:

“Whispers”

“Stellar Winds”

“Magnetism”

“Slowburner”

“Downpour”

“Black Moon Rising”

“The Big Chill”

“Slowburner”:

Lineup:

Martin Wegeland – vocals, bass

Martin Widholm – guitars

Anders Dahlgren – drums