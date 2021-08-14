DONNA CANNONE Featuring SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID On Guitar, Ex-THUNDERMOTHER Members Release New Single / Video "Nothing To Do"

September 25th, 2020 saw the release of the debut single from Donna Cannone, "Cross The Line". They have released the new single "Nothing To Do", what the band describes as "a song about the division, isolation and negativity created by the frenetic usage of social media. An inspiration to look at the real world and to explore friendship that might be right there, next to you".

"It all started as a game, something fun to do. As it should be."

And with that, Donna Cannone was born. Former Thundermother member Giorgia Cateri (guitars) and her fellow Italian ex-pat Luca D’Andria found themselves heading to a rehearsal room a short while ago to play some music and, in their own words, "have some fun." Giorgia's former Thundermother bandmate Tilda Stenqvist was brought in on drums as the trio began putting together a number of new songs. A knock at the door brought a surprise as, guitar in hand, Bjorn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork, Night Flight Orchestra) had heard what the band were up to and wanted in. Soon the quartet were recording demos, and one of these demos fell into the hands of Swedish label Despotz Records and a deal was soon done.

"It is with great excitement we announce our signing with Despotz Records. We believe we can achieve some amazing things together and this unit is currently brewing something very interesting. -Something real, wicked, and fiery, that will both cross bridges and cross lines."

The first fruits of this collaboration is the band's debut single - the infectious "Cross The Line", taken from their upcoming album scheduled for early 2021.

"Cross The Line"

Donna Cannone is:

Luca D’Andria - vocals, bass

Giorgia Carteri - guitar

Björn "Speed" Strid - guitar

Tilda Nilke Nordlund - drums

Photo by Linn Cavalli