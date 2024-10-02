DOPE Announce 25th Anniversary Vinyl Release Of Felons And Revolutionaries

After spending the first half of 2024 on the road with their friends in Static-X and Sevendust, New York City electro metal heads Dope are finishing the year with the announcement of the 25th Anniversary vinyl reissue of their breakthrough debut album, Felons and Revolutionaries. This release marks the first time the album has ever been available on vinyl.

Originally released on September 14, 1999 via Epic Records, the album would launch the career of mastermind Edsel Dope through the release of singles such as “Pig Society,” “Everything Sucks” and “Sick.” The track “Debonair” would go on to be featured in films such as the original The Fast And The Furious, Run All Night and Scream 3. “Debonair” was also used by Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) superstar Rhino as his entrance music.

The original release of Felons and Revolutionaries featured the band’s cover of the N.W.A. classic “Fuck Tha Police” which was absent from certain pressings and deliberately omitted from early packaging by the band’s record label. Dope would later record an unforgettable version of Dead Or Alive’s 1985 hit, “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).” That version would bring the band their first hit single at Active Rock radio and was added to the reprint of the album in 2000. The song continues to be a staple of the band’s live shows to this day.

The 25th Anniversary version of Felons and Revolutionaries – scheduled for release on December 6 – features newly updated and re-imagined artwork. The vinyl will also include all the tracks from the debut as well as the band’s covers from the original CD release. The album will be available in various configurations including a limited edition Orange Vinyl Pressing – autographed by founding members Edsel & Simon Dope, along with the band’s original drummer Preston Nash & bassist Acey Slade. New merch also available including Dope Police Tape, Hats, Flags, Posters, Stickers, Hoodies and Shirts.

“I can’t believe that it’s been 25 years since Dope hit the international scene,” says Edsel Dope. “This ultra-noisy, punk rock album is where it all started for us and I’m so excited to see it finally released in this nasty orange vinyl format. I am eternally grateful to all the fans & friends that have come along for the ride.”

Preorder at dopetheband.com.

Tracklisting:

“Pig Society”

“Debonaire”

“Everything Sucks”

“Sick”

“Kimberly’s Ghost”

“Spine For You”

“One Fix”

“Fuck Tha Police”

“Intervention”

“America The Pitiful”

“Shit Life”

“Wake Up”

“I Am Nothing”

“You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)”

Dope has been recently announced as the replacement for Coal Chamber at Aftershock Festival on Saturday, October 12th. The band will be performing on the Shockwave Stage at 2:45PM.