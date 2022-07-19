DOPE - Industrial Metal Pioneers Announce New Studio Album, Blood Money Part Zer0, Out In February; Two Songs Streaming

Free Dope here, get your free Dope here! New York City industrial metal pioneers, Dope, are announcing their upcoming seventh studio album, Blood Money Part Zer0. The album is scheduled for release on February 23, 2023, and in a move to demonstrate the bands sincere appreciation to their loyal fanbase for more than two decades, they are giving away the album for FREE digitally.

Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band’s website. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band’s website for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical available here.

“I am so grateful to the fans who have supported me and this band,” says Edsel. “I appreciate your patience and the trusting relationship that we have built together. I never half ass anything, and believe that anything worth doing, is worth doing right, so sometimes it takes longer than expected. I’ve come to learn that the time between releases only makes our connection stronger and the bond between this band and our fans is unbreakable. I truly love you all!”

Blood Money Part Zer0 is the band’s first release in seven years and is the follow up to 2015’s Blood Money Part 1, which debuted at #27 on the Billboard top 200, selling over 15K units in its first week. Dope has sold more than a million combined albums and have amassed an incredible audience of nearly 2-million monthly listeners on Spotify, while racking up more than 100 million plays on their cult classic “Die MF Die.”

To coincide with the announcement of Blood Money Part Zer0, Dope is giving away two doses of new music. The songs “Believe” and “No Respect” are now available via all streaming partners as well on the band’s website. Fans that sign up for the free full-length download of Blood Monet Part Zer0 will receive instant downloads of the songs. “Believe” displays the bands commitment to their industrial / electronic roots, while incorporating chunky guitar riffs over driving drumbeats, as Edsel delivers a melodic a war cry of love, loss, and growth. “No Respect” is a brutal banger that showcases the band’s technical capabilities & refined musicianship, while Edsel’s growling vocals deliver the venomous message of “You ain’t got no respect” - a sentiment everyone can relate to.

Dope is also releasing an introspective infomercial, which doubles as a behind the scenes look into the real life of Edsel, his private life, and his many ventures outside of Dope. A very private person, virtually inactive on social media, Edsel is intentionally secretive about what he does with his time between records and tours. This video serves as a direct message to the fans, inviting them to see behind the curtain of the mysterious man, who’s creativity they have supported for years. In the end, the video is ultimately an introduction to Blood Money Part Zer0 and will feature teaser clips from the upcoming music videos for “Believe” and “No Respect,” but is also so much more. The introduction to Blood Money Part Zer0 video can be seen below:

Dope will be touring in 2023 in support of Blood Money Part Zer0 as part of the Rise Of The Machine Tour with Static-X and Fear Factory. The 42-date trek kicks off February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, CA and wraps up April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for all stops on the Rise Of The Machine Tour can be found at DopeTheBand.com.

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2023:

February

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

27 - Portland, OR - Roseland

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

March

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall

4 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

8 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

12 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

15 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

16 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

18 - Philadelphia, PA - T.L.A.

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

22 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s

23 - Montreal, QC - Corona

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

26 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

30 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

31- Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

April

1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

2 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

4 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

5 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall

6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

7 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

9 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

11 - Denver, CO - The Summit

13 - Las Vegas, NH - House Of Blues

14 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

15 - Los Angeles, Ca - Belasco Theater

During his time away from performing with Dope, Edsel has become an incredibly successful creative director, project manager, & entrepreneur. During a 3-year stint with Omnicom’s GMR Marketing, Edsel headed up Music programs for The NFL, MLB, NASCAR, WWE, UFC, and many others, while also lending his creative marketing talents to brands such as Indian Motorcycle, Nissan, and American Horror Story, to name a few. Further, Edsel now resides in Los Angeles, CA. He is a father, has a family and is also the owner operator of the world’s leading 3D / 4D capture stage to the stars. Ecco Studios (www.EccoStudios.com) is a company specializes in the technical art of 3D & 4D scanning, which is the foundation for creating the most unbelievably realistic digital humans imaginable. Ecco is skyrocketing at the moment and through this venture, Edsel has recently worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Snoop Dog, Terry Crews, Sylvester Stallone, while also working on AAA titles such as Spiderman, Terminator Dark Fate, Love Death Robot, as well as several volumes of the EA Madden Franchise.

Dope have spent the last 25 years delivering their uncompromising message to the masses. Through their six previous studio albums, the band has never pulled punches with their music or their message. The band made a name for themselves around New York City and eventually signed with Epic Records for their debut. The sophomeore album Life spawned the track “Die MF Die” which has become a staple in basic training and garnered the band a dedicated military following from that introduction. The band has also found mainstream success through their inclusion in various movie soundtracks and wrestling integrations specifically with the WWE. At a time when music trends changed, Dope continued to maintain their relevance with their audience through direct fan correspondence. This relationship garners Dope approximately 1.7 million monthly listeners, puts them in the top 1% of all streaming artists and a dedicated following that most people are unaware of to this day. As the band gets ready to launch in to the next 25 years of their career with Blood Money Part Zer0, the world needs the brutal honesty that Edsel and Dope have come to be known for.