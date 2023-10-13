DORO Drops Official Video For New "Children Of The Dawn" Single

On October 27, Doro's 19-song masterpiece, Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud, will be released worldwide via Nuclear Blast.

Today sees the release of Doro's fourth album single, "Children Of The Dawn". Check out the official video below.

Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud is a phenomenal album and the result of intensive, hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to the studios of Miami, New York, and Hamburg, among others. The album impressively confirms that Doro is at the height of her creative powers.

Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud comes in the following formats:

- Jewel case

- 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks)

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Splatter white/black

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Marbled white/blue

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Red transparent

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Picture

- Box Set 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts (incl bonus tracks) + 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks) + Pendant + Numbered & Signed Certificate + Poster + Patch + Pick

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Dawn"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Living After Midnight"

"All For You"

"Lean Mean Rock Machine"

"I Will Prevail"

"Bond Unending"

"Time For Justice"

"Fels In Der Brandung"

"Love Breaks Chains"

"Drive Me Wild"

"Rise"

"Best In Me"

"Heavenly Creatures"

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart"

Bonus Tracks:

"Warlocks And Witches" (Intro)

"Horns Up High"

"True Metal Maniacs"

"Heart In Pain"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Living After Midnight"

"Time For Justice" video:

Bond Unending"