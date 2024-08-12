DORO - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Hellsinki Metal Fest 2024 Show Streaming

Legendary German metal queen, Doro, performed at Hellsinki Metal Fest in Helsinki, Finland on August 10th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"I Rule the Ruins" (Warlock)

"Burning the Witches" (Warlock)

"Fight for Rock" (Warlock)

"Time for Justice"

"Metal Racer (Warlock")

"Raise Your Fist in the Air"

"Children of the Dawn"

"Für immer" (Warlock)

"Fire in the Sky"

"Revenge"

"Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest)

"All We Are" (Warlock)

"All for Metal"

Following the tremendous success of her latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud, released last year in October, Doro is conquering stages across Europe in 2024, bringing her electrifying performance to fans old and new.

As an extra special treat, she will be joining forces with the legendary Alice Cooper as a special guest on select dates!

August

24 - Newark, UK - Stonedead Festival

31 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101

September

1 - Braunschweig, Germany - Applaus Garten

14 - Bergen, Norway - Full Metal Cruise

October - Special Guest to Alice Cooper

2 - Paris, France - Zenith

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

4 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena

8 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

9 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

11 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

October

12 - Kapfenberg, Austria - Wildstyle

13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudevile

15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

19 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle

26 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle

December

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

21 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle

22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

Doro recently released the thunderous new single, "Lean Mean Rock Machine", accompanied by an electrifying animated video crafted by acclaimed visual artist Balázs Gróf.

This adrenaline-fuelled anthem, taken from her latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong & Proud, perfectly captures the spirit of heavy metal and the freedom of the open road.

Embark on a thrilling journey with Doro as she rides her awesome tuned motorbike through a landscape pulsating with raw energy and the essence of rock 'n' roll.

Gróf's masterful animation brings to life the intense power of Doro's music, creating a visual spectacle that immerses fans in the heart-pounding world of heavy metal and motorbikes.

Doro comments: "I had the idea of making an animated video years ago, and when I recorded 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' I knew it was the perfect song for it. I've liked Balázs Gróf's work for a long time. He is really incredibly talented. I was totally impressed by how he was able to empathize with the vibe of the song, the lyrics, and me as an artist in order to implement 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' absolutely perfectly: exciting, funny, and world-class craftsmanship. There are so many details in the video that you always discover something new. I'm super happy with the clip!"