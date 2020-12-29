DORO Guests On German Cooking Show Herdbanger; Behind The Scenes Video Streaming

Doro Pesch was a guest on the German cooking show, Herdbanger, on December 28. Doro has posted a behind the scenes video, which can be found below.

Says Doro: "My first cooking show ever was so much fun. I even managed to get away without cooking and just did a salad 😀🥗 Thanks a lot to the great #herdbanger host Specki T.D. from In Extremo. Here's a little look behind the scenes with me proving my multi tasking abilities, talking about Lemmy's funeral AND doing a salad at the same time. Thanks to the whole team for a great job and for keeping us safe (we were all tested before the show)."

You can watch the episode in the Amazon Music App and on their Twitch channel, here.



(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)