DORO PESCH Featured In New Episode Of Chaoszine's "Meet The Artist"; Video
September 17, 2024, an hour ago
Chaoszine has launched a new episode in their "Meet The Artist" series. Legendary German metal queen, Doro Pesch, was interviewed at Hellsinki Metal Festival 2024, in Helsinki, Finland. Watch the video below:
Following the tremendous success of her latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud, released last October, Doro is conquering stages across Europe in 2024, bringing her electrifying performance to fans old and new. As an extra special treat, she will be joining forces with the legendary Alice Cooper as a special guest on select dates!
October (Special Guest to Alice Cooper)
2 - Paris, France - Zenith
3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
4 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena
6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena
8 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle
9 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
11 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
October
12 - Kapfenberg, Austria - Wildstyle
13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudevile
15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
19 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle
26 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle
December
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
20 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
21 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle
22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk