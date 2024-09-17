DORO PESCH Featured In New Episode Of Chaoszine's "Meet The Artist"; Video

Chaoszine has launched a new episode in their "Meet The Artist" series. Legendary German metal queen, Doro Pesch, was interviewed at Hellsinki Metal Festival 2024, in Helsinki, Finland. Watch the video below:

Following the tremendous success of her latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud, released last October, Doro is conquering stages across Europe in 2024, bringing her electrifying performance to fans old and new. As an extra special treat, she will be joining forces with the legendary Alice Cooper as a special guest on select dates!

October (Special Guest to Alice Cooper)

2 - Paris, France - Zenith

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

4 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena

8 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

9 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

11 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

October

12 - Kapfenberg, Austria - Wildstyle

13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudevile

15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

19 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle

26 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle

December

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

21 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle

22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk