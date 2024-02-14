DORO Unveils Digital Single "Heart In Pain"; Audio

The series of digital single releases continues as Doro unveils another track that will be included on the digital EP, Conqueress - Extended, which will be released on March 1s and was previously only released on the physical products of the latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud. "Heart In Pain" is a valentine to all fans of Doro.

Doro comments: "'Heart In Pain' is an extraordinary song: melodic, rocking, with a surprising ending and an emotional message that comes from the heart."

Listen to the song on all platforms here, and below. You can pre-save the digital EP, Conqueress - Extended, here.

Tracklisting:

"Warlocks And Witches"

"Horns Up High"

"True Metal Maniacs"

"Heart In Pain"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Heart In Pain":

"The Four Horsemen":

Find Doro's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)