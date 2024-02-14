DORO Unveils Digital Single "Heart In Pain"; Audio
The series of digital single releases continues as Doro unveils another track that will be included on the digital EP, Conqueress - Extended, which will be released on March 1s and was previously only released on the physical products of the latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud. "Heart In Pain" is a valentine to all fans of Doro.
Doro comments: "'Heart In Pain' is an extraordinary song: melodic, rocking, with a surprising ending and an emotional message that comes from the heart."
Listen to the song on all platforms here, and below. You can pre-save the digital EP, Conqueress - Extended, here.
Tracklisting:
"Warlocks And Witches"
"Horns Up High"
"True Metal Maniacs"
"Heart In Pain"
"The Four Horsemen"
"Heart In Pain":
"The Four Horsemen":
Find Doro's live itinerary here.
(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)