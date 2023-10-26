DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Featuring Former SODOM Guitarist ANDY BRINGS To Release New Album This November; Cover Artwork Revealed

German rockers Double Crush Syndrome, launched by former Sodom guitarist Andy Brings in 2013, released their latest album, Death To Pop, in October 2019 via Arising Empire.

Brings has revealed the band's new album, Strawberries, will be released on November 11th. He has unveiled the cover artwork, which can be viewed below.

Double Crush Syndrome recently announced their return in 2024 with a handful of shows, and they have added more dates to their schedule. DCS will now play three shows with Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg in Spain in April 2024.

Double Crush Syndrome's tour schedule is available below.

April

14 - Alicante, Spain - venue tba (with Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg)

15 - Valencia, Spain - venue tba (with Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg)

17 - Castellon, Spain - venue tba (with Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg)

19 - Remchingen, Germany - No Playback Festival

July

6 - Mülheim, Germany - Castle Rock Festival

December

14 - Hamburg, Germany - venue tba

21 - Braunschweig, Germany - venue tba

Frontman Andy Brings on Double Crush Syndrome:

"We see ourselves in the tradition of bands like KISS, Ramones, Skid Row, Motörhead, Mötley Crüe, without even trying to sound like them. It´s our version of rock n´ roll, naturally with a huge punk influence in the instrumentation, strong choruses with an undeniable pop factor, and the power to destroy a small town. One small town per song, that is ! DCS is very tongue-in-cheek, and there´s a certain degree of anarchy happening on stage. But we are not a funny band per se, we take what we do very seriously! Still, everybody is supposed to have a good time, on stage and in the audience."

Double Crush Syndrome has released four albums: The You Filter (2013), Die For Rock´N´Roll (2017), Flash & Blood (2018), and Death To Pop (2019)